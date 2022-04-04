Police roundup for April 1-4

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 1-4:
Timothy Collins, 43, 52 West Unit Drive, Sneads, fugitive from justice (Wright County, MO).
Casey Barnes, 46, 2338 Hollister Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
La’mayah Douglas, 19, 2839 Highway 71 North, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Washington Williams, 40, 4711 Highway 162, Marianna, violation of state probation, failure to appear.
Michael Terry Jr., 33, 5471 10th St., Malone, aggravated assault with firearm without intent to kill-domestic violence, battery - domestic violence.
Jason Deubner, 26, 1480 Grove St., Clearwater, driving under the influence.
Austin Morgan Jr., 27, 1973 Dove Rest Drive, Marianna, hold for Florida Commission on Offender Review.
People are also reading…
Alexander Elliott, 43, 5314 Pepper Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
George Allderman, 72, 2045 3rd Ave. (Apt. 224), Sneads, hold for Gadsden County.
Jeremiah Holden, 35, 2999 U.S. Highway 90, Cottondale, felony battery, false imprisonment.
Kimberly Cianelli, 48, 2941 Spring Chase Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Shelton Johnson, 27, 3922 Sugar Harris Road, Midway, AL, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 221