Police roundup for April 15-18

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 15-18:

Lester Forrest, 80, 4607 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Diamond Sherrod, 24, 1188 1st Ave. (Lot G), Chipley, introduction of contraband (communication) - two counts, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners - two counts.

Anthony Dault, 31, 802 East Michigan St., Bonifay, trespass after warning.

Christopher Johnson, 39, 1911 Gloster Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.

William Padilla, 39, 2257 Holley Timber Road, Cottondale, hold for Madison County.

Amanda Odom, 33, 1227 1st Ave., Chipley, hold for Washington County.

David Lang, 58, 4360 Pearl St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Aaron McMillan, 18, 621 Zion St., Chattahoochee, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and within 1,000 feet of a church.

Harmony Vasquez, 23, 2921 Breezy Meadow Road, Apopka, introduction of contraband - two counts, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Lance Peoples, 35, 608 Salem Bridge Road, Daleville, AL, fugitive from justice.

Willie Whipple Jr., 46, 11232 Hendry Road, Gulfport, MS, driving under the influence, operating motor vehicle without valid license.

Destiny Manderson, 47, 2923 Sunset Drive, Marianna, battery-domestic, resisting officer without violence.

Jason Donahue, 39, 2544 Park Ave., Alford, domestic battery, threats.

John Mills, 51, 2765 Wheelock Way, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.

JAIL POPULATION: 216