Police roundup for April 19-20

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 19-20:
Peter Wirt, 72, 5386 Brown St., Graceville, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon.
Jarred Rhoten, no age provided, 1392 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, AL, violation of state probation.
Aaron Smolen, 24, 644 Pearson St., Chipley, violation of county probation.
Tamyra Pender, 22, 4387 Tupelo Court, Marianna, petit theft.
Dewight Thompson, 50, 1610 Frankford Ave., Panama City, violation of county probation.
Thomas Leland, 34, 2998 Park St., Marianna, violation of county probation.
Dana Rathel, 33, 2988 South Spring Hill Road, Gordon, AL, fugitive from justice.
Willie Gray, 28, 265 3rd Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Terrell Douglas, 26, 1386 Garrett Road, Chipley, battery (domestic).
Makayla Monday, 23, 2874 Wildwood Circle, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft).
Debra Kirkland, 30, 3268 Twin Lake Drive, Bonifay, violation of state probation.
Deonte Bellamy, 24, 852 Pelham Road, Graceville, hold for Washington County.
Mark Hunt, 31, 2249 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.
James Carswell, 40, 650 Satellite Road, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.
Holdin Baxter, 19, 5195 11th Ave., Malone, hold for Calhoun County.
Jonathan Hartsfield, 18, 3461 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, dealing in stolen property, burglary of a structure, burglary of a conveyance, petit theft.
James Tucker, 42, 8050 Eugenia St., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, resisting officer without violence.
Arthur Lane, 57, 1702 NE 3rd St., Okeechobee, awaiting transport to DOC.
Tyrone Parks, 31, 53 Indigo Pond Road, Gordon, AL, sentenced to 45 days in county jail.
Michael Chesson, 36, 1791 Dogwood Place, Alford, sentenced to 60 days in county jail.
Jason Thomas, 29, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, sentenced to 60 days in county jail.
JAIL POPULATION: 217