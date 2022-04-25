Police roundup for April 21-25

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, from April 21-25:

Dalton Wagner, 30, 5621 Alliance Road, Marianna, failure to appear.

Christina Stefanski, 29, 5319 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, failure to appear (petit theft), hold for Pasco County.

Christopher Dickens, 43, 5282 9th St., Malone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (THC concentrate).

Darion Ramos, 31, 11450 SW 185th St., Miami, violation of community control.

Steven Baxter, 43, 5195 11th Ave., Malone, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment.

Morris Henderson, 48, 2362 Legion Road, Sneads, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Hanks, 49, 1816 Child Haven, Cullman, AL, failure to appear.

Russell Hawke, 26, 3720 Bull Run Lane, Marianna, possession o drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabinoid receptor agonist.

Anthonie Nay, 38, 6208 Cemetery Ave., Grand Ridge, hold for Polk County (child support).

Grady Sullivan, 51, 2880 New Hope Road, Marianna, failure to register as sex offender, uttering a forged instrument - five counts.

Daniel Gilly, 37, 3119 Mill Pond Road, Marianna, bond revoked (driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence).

Christian Rogers, 29, 2580 North St., Cottondale, lewd or lascivious molestation on victim less than 12 years of age.

Shelby Cook, 26, 4516 Putnam St., Marianna, battery (domestic).

Ashley Clark, 26, 4516 Putnam St., Marianna, battery (domestic).

Royce Peaden, 31, 5335 Alliance Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Tammy Dixon, 39, 4222 Woodberry Road, Marianna, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance.

Michele Connelly, 45, 39 Slipper Orchid Trail, Palm Coast, violation of state probation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leidy Querales, 26, 3929 Arundale Ave., Orlando, possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

William Morris, 42, 2993 Kynesville Highway, Cottondale, hold for Holmes County.

Kirk Oliver, 36, P.O. Box 517, Malone, hold for Bay County.

Shannon Morris, 47, 2823 Baker Ave., Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Paul Waites, 19, 597 Grim Road, Ellerslia, GA, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Adderson, 46, 4109 Cedar St., Marianna, driving under the influence.

Jonathon Barber, 31, 4694 Cliff St., Graceville, battery by strangulation - domestic violence, battery - domestic violence.

Detraiveon Edwards, 22, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

Jonathan Faircloth, 38, 6353 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation - two counts.

Anthony Zavorski, 30, 28460 Hollywood St, Roseville, MI, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, violation of injunction (Marion County).

James Crimbley, 27, 3034 Jefferson St., Marianna, improper display of firearm.

Brandon Laitkep, 40, 2888 Gemini St., Saginaw, MI, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

JAIL POPULATION: 226