Police roundup for April 29-May 2

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 29-May 2:

Kellen Speights, 18, 1563 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demtrius Batson, 36, 3297 Lovewood Road, Marianna, disorderly conduct.

Marceta Robinson, 38, 16108 SE River St., Blountstown, grand theft.

Robert James, 50, 4357 Davis Road, Valdosta, GA, violation of state probation.

Matthew Arnold, 29, 544 Campbell Lane, Alford, fugitive from justice (Brantley County, GA).

Ta’Vain Harris, 23, 4235 Fieldstone Court, Marianna, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, resisting an officer without violence.

Larry Hill Jr., 23, 1988 Jackson Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.

Travet Smith, 43, 2098 Athens Court, Marianna, burglary of an unoccupied structure (unarmed) - two counts, grand theft - two counts, petit theft.

Briana Manning, 27, 4168 Myles St., Marianna, giving false name to law enforcement officer, no valid driver’s license, resisting an officer without violence.

Marci Clark, 38, 4470 Highway 71, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Washington County.

Otis Pittman, 63, 4444 Pandora Road, Marianna, driving under the influence with property damage.

Billy Harrison, 65, 2704 Wynn St., Marianna, felony theft, resisting arrest without violence.

Jerry Upshaw, 44, 4258 6th Ave., Marianna, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in amphetamines, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of subsidized housing - two counts.

JAIL POPULATION: 220