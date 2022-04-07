Police roundup for April 5-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 5-7:
Corey Johnson, 50, 4154 Hickory Lane, Marianna, sentenced to 10 days in county jail.
Reynard Lopez, 29, 4752 Watson St., Marianna, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Kip Berman, 59, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Dennis Paulk, 57, 2450 4th Ave., Alford, violation of state probation.
Colton Willis, 23, 24764 NE Ira Fowler Road, Altha, violation of community control.
Robbie Robinson, 42, 4455 Sam Mitchell Drive, Chipley, murder in the first degree.
John Mixon, 23, 2616A Springhill Road, Tallahassee, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Holmes County.
Cameron Williams, 18, 4437 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, sentenced to DOC.
Jean Tranquille, 61, 4373 Pleasant Drive Lane, Marianna, sentenced to DOC.
Tiffany Pete, 30, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, violation of state probation, hold for Bay County.
Jaquilla Simpson, 32, 17 Shephard St., Chattahoochee, failure to appear (driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked).
Paul Bamberg, 64, 7017 Bamberg Lane, Grand Ridge, sentenced to DOC.
Danyell Reese, 26, 913 Industrial Park Road, Abbeville, AL, retail theft.
Jhaquez Clark, 25, 715 Highway 84 East (Apt. 29), Daleville, AL, uttering a forged instrument, grand theft.
Brittney Williams, 30, 871 Batson Court, Graceville, organized fraud.
JAIL POPULATION: 219