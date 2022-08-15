Police roundup for Aug. 12-15

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-15:

Angelica Jackson, 19, 1552 Ivy Lane, Sneads, violation of conditional release.

Dexter Williams, 33, 6697 Reddoch Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Timothy Boyd, 42, 8544 Semmes St., Zepherhills, non-payment of child support.

Chasity Wilks, 46, 7791 Keevers Road, Sneads, abuse child without great bodily harm.

Tarren Gordon, 28, 3867 Southmont Drive, Montgomery, AL, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, discharge firearm in public, violation of county probation.

Sarina Hunt, 49, 2207 Mark Lane, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked - habitual.

Cameron Hewett, 24, 2734 Brightwell Ave., Marianna, battery - domestic.

Nikolaus Rabon, 19, 2900 Rabon Loop, Grand Ridge, grand theft motor vehicle, criminal mischief - more than $1,000.

Christopher Atkins, 39, 344 Holt Lane, Quincy, battery - domestic violence, resisting officer without violence, sex offender violation.

Hansford Griffis, 51, 2456A Hollister Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended - habitual.

Osman Garcia-Hernandez, 35, 6919 Pensacola Boulevard, Pensacola, trespassing.

Kevin Lawrence, 64, 5294 Ellaville Road, Campbellton, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, failure to register motor vehicle.

Brittney King, 33, 5908 Fort Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

James Shanks, 42, 1160 Chance Road, Chipley, possession of marijuana - over 20 grams, possession of marijuana wax, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristal Sellers, 40, 2082 9th St., Malone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 189