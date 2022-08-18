Police roundup for Aug. 16-18

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 16-18:
Dustin Walters, 37, 4043 Kirkland Road, Graceville, violation of count probation.
William Garrett, 35, 5302 Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of county probation.
Ivy Diaz, 25, 5280 10th St., Malone, violation of state probation.
Mark Pridgeon, 52, 4044 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Brandon Greene, 34, 5294 Hornsby Road, Iron City, GA, fugitive from justice.
Juan Albisa, 25, 2078 Morris Road, Cottondale, battery—domestic.
Hubert Albisa, 57, 3125 Colonial Road, Marianna, battery—domestic.
Humberto Albisa, 23, 3125 Colonial Road, Marianna, battery—domestic.
Shawnest Ivey, 41, 4663 Dudley Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Kamrine Saffold, 20, 4421 Logger Lane, Marianna, failure to appear.
James Rupe, 59, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Shawn Carrier, 54, 1971 Highway 73, Marianna, failure to appear.
Prince El, 31, 3551 Marquette Road, Chesterfield, VA, driving with no license.
Osgaldor Storm, 51, 2933 Milton Ave. (Apt. 2B), Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery—domestic violence).
Kizzy Adams, 43, 2654 Gregory Lane, Cottondale, failure to appear (petit theft).
Jerry Upshaw Jr., 44, 4258 6th Ave., Marianna, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Christian Stefanski, 29, 5319 Highway 90, Marianna, hold for Pasco County.
Jason Rudd, 20, 4501 Decatur St., Marianna, burglary of structure, petit theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 195