Police roundup for Aug. 19-25

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 19-25:

Bradley Miller, 58, 7917 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to BAL test.

Delvin Hill, 43, 5023 Pondwood Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Joshua Andrews, 29, 195 Freebird Road, Monticello, grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance.

James Jernigan, 26, 998 Everett Grove, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.

Brittany Sauve, 23, 998 Everett Grove, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.

April Tipton, 42, 4291 Oak St., Marianna, violation of county probation.

Fatimah Borders, 42, 114 Donnie Mae Drive, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.

Christopher Rowan, 39, 2032 Brogdon St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Thomas Mills Jr., 30, 109 Southwood Court, Dothan, AL, driving under the influence.

Justin Hall, 21, 3872 Larramore Road, Marianna, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

N’Bresha Paige, 24, 3927 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, no driver’s license.

Gwendolyn Stackhouse, 68, 2831 Chipola St., Marianna, shoplifting.

Joseph Sanders, 39, 1447 Curry Ferry Road, Bonifay, trespass property other than structure or conveyance.

Tracey Stacey, 55, 18964 SR 71 N 63, Blountstown, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Johnny Pardee, 36, 2755 Brightwell Ave., Marianna, hold for Liberty County.

Kim Armand, 61, transient, petit theft.

Thomas Powell, 54, 6936 Broadway St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Nickalist Lang, 46, 4369 Jannet St., Marianna, battery - domestic.

Timothy Tindell, 48, 3435 Caverns Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.

LaDray Gilbert, 40, 552 Oak Trace Court, Jonesboro, GA, grand theft (five counts), money laundering.

James Wilson, 64, 2374C Long Pine St., Campbellton, failure to appear, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shania Clercius, 21, 800 West Nasa Parkway, Webster, Texas, failure to appear.

Cassie Parrish, 31, 555 McPherson Road, Alford, retail theft.

Efosa Willis, 23, 1303 East Newton St., Dothan, AL, fugitive from justice.

JAIL POPULATION: 195