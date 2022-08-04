Police roundup for Aug. 2-4

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 2-4:
Trent Harrison, 24, 1945 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of court order.
Christopher Marr, 36, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly.
Demetrius Batson, 36, 3297 Lovewood Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance- under 20 grams.
Terry Williams, 54, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Sakeenah Sims, 45, 3567 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, violation of court order.
Bobby Ezell, 54, 986 2nd Ave., Graceville, beach of peace.
People are also reading…
Rebekah Quattlebaum, 45, 5308 9th St., Malone, conspiracy to introduce contraband (tobacco/stimulant), interference with prisoners-two counts.
Shannon Twigg, 36, address unknown, battery on law enforcement officer, trespassing structure or conveyance.
Jackie Cox, 58, 616 McArthur Circle, Alford, hold for Bay County.
Shelly Ammons, 41, 3907 West 22nd St., Panama City, hold for Bay County.
JAIL POPULATION: 187