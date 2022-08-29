Police roundup for Aug. 26-29

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 26-29:
Frederick Bell, 49, 4292 Cypress Green Lane, Vero Beach, failure to appear.
Precious Williams, 32, 2901 Pandora Court, Tampa, violation of state probation.
Barrington Freeman, 46, 1803 Dot Harvey Road, Jakin, GA, grand theft-four counts, organized scheme to defraud, fugitive from justice, hold for Leon County.
Lance Roberts, 32, 535 Hanes Drive, Forest Park, GA, unlicensed carry of a firearm, petit theft.
Jessie Royster, 66, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, domestic battery.
Kevin Myrick, 30, 4759 Meadowview Road, Marianna, theft.
James Williams, 35, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaime Andino, 24, 2558 Edmond Circle, Auburndale, FL, trespass.
Melissa Canterberry, 35, 77 Hagler Road, Dothan, AL, fugitive from justice (Alabama).
Kayla McDanile, 29, 7950 Stephen Foster Ave., Fanning Springs, petit theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 187