Police roundup for Aug. 30-Sept. 1

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 30-Sept. 1:

Fredrick Glover, 58, 3875 State Road 69, Greenwood, driving under the influence—bond revoked, refuse to submit to DUI test—bond revoked, and driving while license suspended or revoked—bond revoked.

James Williams, 35, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Kevin Myrick, 30, 4759 Meadowview Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Philip Patterson, 37, 2559 Holly Hock Ave., Middleburg, failure to appear, non-payment of child support.

Lori Perez, 52, 1990 Section Ave., Sneads, sentenced to county jail.

Christopher Correll, 42, 21441 Calhoun County Road 275, Altha, violation of state probation.

Travis Luke, 33, 6143 Highway 90 East, Marianna, battery—domestic.

Shane Taylor, 41, 497 Peanut Road, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.

Carlton Key, 42, 2615 Wynn Road, Marianna, violation of parole.

Kristie Miller, 43, 2163 Jacob Mainstreet, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.

Trenton Jeter, 22, 7559 Byfaith Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of county probation, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property.

Ashley Enfinger, 31, 417 Bryan Drive, Ozark, AL, conspiracy to introduce contraband, unlawful compensation (17 counts), unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoner (three counts).

Robert Lindsey, 34, 451 Otter Creek Road, Sopchoppy, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County.

Tommy Jackson, 31, 2081B Church St., Marianna, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting arrest without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly, violation of state probation.

Brandy Phillmon, 32, 7257 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.

JAIL POPULATION: 195