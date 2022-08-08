 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police roundup for Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 8

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods, Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 8:

Madison Harper, 20, 4854 Dogwood Drive, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of certain drugs without prescription.

Orlande Nathan, 31, 1035 Lem Turner St., Jacksonville, trafficking in phenethylamine.

Christopher Baker, 49, 7437 Nash Road, Grand Ridge, sexual battery.

Thomas Bell, 19, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, attempted burglary to vehicle, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 188

Correction

This story has been updated to reflect the correct reporting periods. Aug. 7 data will be included with the next "Police Roundup."

