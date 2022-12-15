Police roundup for Dec. 13-15

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting dates, Dec. 13-15:

Martice Parham, 35,2190 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, domestic battery.

Darvoush Jones, 46, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, felony theft, resist officer without violence, possession of controlled substance—two counts (crack cocaine, Alpha-PIHP).

Kentra Custis, 38, 2995 Staley St. (Apt. 1), Marianna, felony battery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, hold for Bay County (felony battery, $880 child support).

Kip Berman, 59, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Rex Painter, 63, 10 Dolphin Drive, St. Augustine, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to lawful breath test.

Dreshawn Perry, 26, 2857 Eva Mae St., Marianna, possession of cocaine—less than 28 grams.

Neftali Aragon Salguero, 41, 2243 River Road, Sneads, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jeff Bell, 30, 4337 Wilson St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge, possession of cocaine.

Teresa Highsmith, 41, 5344 Willis Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge.

Billy Harrison, 66, 2762 Wynn Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Ernesto Torres, 67, 2917 Eden St. (Apt. 31), Pascagoula, MS, driving while license suspended or revoked—with knowledge, expired driver’s license—more than six months, knowingly possessing suspended driver’s license.

Patrick Cannon, 56, 4414 Davis Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), career offender registration violation (felony).

Angel Aguila, 22, 685 7th Terrace, Dania, hold for Broward County.

Hector Simmons, 57, 500 Barack Obama Blvd., Quincy, failure to appear.

Nelwyn Luman,48, 6321 Stonefield Drive, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Herman Jackson, 47, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, sexual performance by a child—child pornography.

Teresa Curry, 39, 4135 Clay Road, Marianna, possession of meth, possession of cocaine.

Melenie Pollock, 48, 5596 E Fort Road, Greenwood, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Makayla Johnson, 20, 4241 Bryan St., Greenwood, theft.

Rhonda Ranew, 53, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, fleeing or eluding at high speed, persons engaged in criminal offense—having concealed weapon.

JAIL POPULATION: 211