Police roundup for Dec. 16-19

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-19:
Elijah Burks, 28, 1103 emerald Drive, Princeton, TX, failure to appear.
Melinda Turner, 40, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis Foley, 23, 1983A Bethlehem Road, Alford, breach of peace.
Christina Johnson, 44, 5424 Browntown Road, Graceville, driving under the influence.
Christopher Curran,38, 3275 NW Stone Ave., Altha, driving under the influence and property damage, refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended.
Tracey Ramsey, 31, 104 Talquin Court, Dothan, AL, public assistance fraud.
People are also reading…
Charlie French, 18, 5411 Marble Court, Marianna, hold for Washington County.
Justin Harrison, 20, 1505 W. Tharpe St., Tallahassee, carry or possess a concealed weapon while unlicensed.
Pierre Hayden, 27, 4500 Decatur St., Marianna, felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment.
Luis Roman, 34, 2117 Davenport Road, Marianna, battery - domestic.
Lynn Johns, 45, 107 Colonial Circle, Palatka, introduction of contraband, possession of controlled substance.
Derrick McCallister, 31, 1179 Selma Church Road, Graceville, hold for Washington County.
Eddie Scott, 61, 8141 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, driving under the influence.
Dylan Thomas, 25, 4308 Singer Road, Youngstown, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
JAIL POPULATION: 202