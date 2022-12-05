Police roundup for Dec. 2-5

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 2-5:
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, 20766 NW Willowbend, Altha, violation of county probation.
Stacey Fuder, 41, 2082 Church St., Cypress, hold for Calhoun County.
John Mears, 36, 2490 Curlee Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Jason Thomas, 30, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, no driver’s license.
Jaheim Garrett, 20, 4423 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, attaching tag not assigned.
Timothy Highsmith, 44, 5733 Oscar Road, Greenwood, battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction - resisting with violence.
Tykirious Highsmith, 21, 5733 Oscar Road, Greenwood, battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction - resisting with violence.
Antonio Bell, 56, 3115 Wonder Road, Marianna, aggravated flee/attempt to elude police, resist officer without violence, possession of drug.
Allie Leigh, 23, 2201 Vintage Lane, Sneads, battery - domestic.
Julian Wallace, 44, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Victoria Morgan, 23, 183 Velia St., Ponchatoula, LA, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Sandra Phillips, 56, 4518 Headland Ave., Dothan, AL, aggravated assault without intent to kill (domestic violence).
Crystal Allan, 45, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, grand theft, organized scheme to fraud, fugitive from justice (Houston, TX).
Demarcus Manuel, 36, 7433 Christian Lane, Donalsonville, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked - with knowledge.
Trevon Johnson, 27, 5023 Fort Road, Greenwood, failure to register a vehicle, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 194