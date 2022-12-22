 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police roundup for Dec. 20-22

  • Updated
  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 20-22:

Shane Deihl, 34, 9967 SW CR 392, Kinard, failure to appear.

Tierra Brown, 30, 2658 Wynn Road, Marianna, dealing in stolen property.

Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, 1813 Drake Ave., Panama City, felony DUI, operating a vehicle without driver’s license.

Ethan Heinemann, 18, 4369 Thompson Road, Marianna, driving under the influence and damage property.

Joseph Simmons, 37, 270 Sawmill Road, Brewton, AL, fugitive from justice.

Christopher Grimes, 38, 3218 Haines St., Jacksonville, battery on law enforcement officer.

People are also reading…

Christopher Bevins, 39, 5640 Black Road, Marianna, expired driver’s license-more than six months.

Orbin Parks, 66, 5251 Cedar St., Campbellton, operating motor vehicle without driver’s license.

Jimmy Maddox, 58, 6441 Nada Drive, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), three counts of possession of controlled substance (Xanax, Percocet, Klonopin), possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 178

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert