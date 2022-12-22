Police roundup for Dec. 20-22

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 20-22:
Shane Deihl, 34, 9967 SW CR 392, Kinard, failure to appear.
Tierra Brown, 30, 2658 Wynn Road, Marianna, dealing in stolen property.
Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, 1813 Drake Ave., Panama City, felony DUI, operating a vehicle without driver’s license.
Ethan Heinemann, 18, 4369 Thompson Road, Marianna, driving under the influence and damage property.
Joseph Simmons, 37, 270 Sawmill Road, Brewton, AL, fugitive from justice.
Christopher Grimes, 38, 3218 Haines St., Jacksonville, battery on law enforcement officer.
Christopher Bevins, 39, 5640 Black Road, Marianna, expired driver’s license-more than six months.
Orbin Parks, 66, 5251 Cedar St., Campbellton, operating motor vehicle without driver’s license.
Jimmy Maddox, 58, 6441 Nada Drive, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), three counts of possession of controlled substance (Xanax, Percocet, Klonopin), possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 178