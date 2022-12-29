Police roundup for Dec. 23-29

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 23-29:

Enoch Toole, 21, 564 McDuff Drive, Alford, violation of state probation.

Timothy Smith, 46, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

James Williams, 44, 2663 McCall Bridge Road, Quincy, hold for Gadsden County, grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Christopher Williams, 24, 4556 High Bridge Road, Quincy, hold for Leon County, grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.

Nikki Tate, 43, 1555 Shiloh Church Loop, 43, Graceville, violation of state probation.

Jamal McGriff, 30, 5560 Bevis Road, Bascom, possession of cocaine, driving while license suspend or revoked-knowingly.

Derek Blanks, 54, 4419 Cherry Court, Cottondale, driving under the influence.

Savanna Turner, 32, 1892 Mt. Cleo, Marianna, battery on person 65 years of age or older - domestic, battery - domestic.

Shay Alvarez, 31, 2591 Milton St., Marianna, driving under the influence and property damage, operating vehicle without valid driver’s license.

Anthony Burgess, 47, 2839 Milton Ave., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremias Santos, 38, 2349 Eastgate Way, Tallahassee, no driver’s license (never issued).

Andy Avants, 41, 5996 Snow Hill, Malone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.

Dentavius Smith, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, burglary to structure (unarmed), tamper/harass witness/victim/informant, criminal mischief, petit theft, driving with no valid license.

Hansford Griffis, 51, 2456A Hollister Road, Marianna, flee and elude law enforcement, fail to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Demariad Thomas, 35, 603 Collier St., Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Amy Poole, 40, 2061 TriCounty Airport Road, Bonifay, violation of conditional release.

Adrian Graham, 37, 101 Booker St., Dothan, AL, violation of community control.

Andrew Driggers, 20, 5800 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, burglary to structure-unarmed.

John Mills, 52, 2765 Wheelock Way, Marianna, obstruct without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, possession of methamphetamine.

Billy Smith, 27, 1546 County Road 173, Graceville, trespassing structure or conveyance.

Alyssa Edwards, 29, 2942 Westmanor Ave., Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

Marky Revis, 32, 304 W Winthrop Ave., Pensacola, battery.

Adaraquis Lett, 26, 2058 Johnson St., Montgomery, AL, hold for Pinellas County.

Thomas Riggs, 25, 116 2nd Ave. S, Jacksonville, retail theft, aggravated assault - two counts.

Jimmy Downing, 19, 316 Falcon Drive, Troy, hold for Jacksonville.

JAIL POPULATION: 186