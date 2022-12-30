 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police roundup for Dec. 30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the Dec. 30, 2022 reporting period:

Gina Bowman, 44, 2692 Stallings Road, Chipley, driving under the influence.

Michael Herbert, 38, 1168 Canteberry Drive, Marianna, possess of controlled substance without prescription/meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Bailey Jr., 40, 100 David St., Gulfport, MS, touch or strike.

Tiffany Stephens, 30, 5744 Highway 90, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly.

JAIL POPULATION: 178

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
