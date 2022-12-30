Police roundup for Dec. 30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the Dec. 30, 2022 reporting period:
Gina Bowman, 44, 2692 Stallings Road, Chipley, driving under the influence.
Michael Herbert, 38, 1168 Canteberry Drive, Marianna, possess of controlled substance without prescription/meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Bailey Jr., 40, 100 David St., Gulfport, MS, touch or strike.
Tiffany Stephens, 30, 5744 Highway 90, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly.
JAIL POPULATION: 178