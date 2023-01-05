Police roundup for Dec. 31-Jan.5

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2022-Jan.5, 2023:

Ethan Parris, 19, 955 Sorento Ave., Alford, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana concentrate, possession of prescription medication without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Dickens, 34, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, trespass after warning.

Ronald Pearce, 52, 103 E Lafayette St., Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual, with knowledge).

Lathell Barnes, 55, 2943 London Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams, possession of crack cocaine, no driver’ s license, hold for Leon County (non-payment of child support).

Eilzabeth Rutledge, 61, 1035 Payne St., Graceville, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance.

Royce Peaden, 31, 5335 Alliance Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Alexandra Shaffer, 27, 2847 Rod Oak Drive, Jacksonville, driving under the influence (felony), resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Dean, 32, 4710 Basswood Road, Greenwood, felony criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed trespass, possession of controlled substance - under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willie White, 30, 2941 Green St., Marianna, domestic battery.

Iris Brady, 43, 5570 YFA Lane, New Port Richey, introduction of contraband (U.S. currency), introduction of contraband (marijuana - 58 grams), introduction of contraband (cellular phone), possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Alexander Ward, 30, 6117 Bolivia Lane, Marianna, hold for Leon County.

Tracy Cooley, 53, 1489 Justic Road, Cottondale, trespass after warning.

Brandon Hargrove, 21, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Daniel Farkash, 46, 2915 Maridale Road, Marianna, hold for Bay County.

Breyuanna Hall, 28, 231 Kasey Court, Midland, AL, failure to appear.

Torence Clemmons, 42, 3079 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of church, possession of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carry concealed firearm.

Tony Powell, 27, 4276 Calinda St., Niceville, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Erin Mitchell, 34, 23499 State Road 71, Altha, violation of state probation.

Koby Thomas, 21, 1200 Summit St., Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

JAIL POPULATION: 185