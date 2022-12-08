Police roundup for Dec. 6-8

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 6-8:

Demarquis Bell, 31, 4437 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Shon Heatrice, 42, 4330 Forest St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Jesus Moran Rivas, 26, 615 Flight Ave., Panama City, hold for Bay County.

Tiffany Pete, 30, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Ricky Mitchell, 29, 6825 NW Danny Black Road, Bristol, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Johnny Dennis Sr., 57, 5707 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Jalisha Shivers, 27, 5326 Rail St., Campbellton, felony petit theft.

Ashley Mishoe, 39, 4849 Davis Drive, Marianna, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft (more than $100 but less than $750).

Felix Hernandez, 39, 4746 Grand Oaks Circle, Marianna, violation of county probation, hold for ICE.

Belinda Jones, 39, 1760 Arizona St., Alford, battery.

Christopher Rowan, 39, 2435 Hollister Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Nicholas Barnes, 40, 663 Gregory St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Terron Calloway, 35, 14030 Wales St., New Orleans, possess marijuana (over 20 grams), grand theft of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle without valid license.

Christopher Marr, 37, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, permitting unauthorized operator to drive.

Elizabeth Widner, 21, 7734 Gemini Loop, Sneads, no driver’s license.

Courtney Jones, 22, 2732 Oaks Park Court, Tallahassee, possession of controlled substance - two counts (cocaine, marijuana).

William Morris, 25, 1018 Scenic Hill Circle, Bonifay, failure to register a motor vehicle.

Martha Hinson, 35, 2090 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 204