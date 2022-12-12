Police roundup for Dec. 9-12

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 9-12:

Levi Brown, 40, 2098 River Road, Sneads, possession of child pornography - four counts.

James Hodges, 59, 591 Saratoga Road, Kingsport, TN, violation of county probation.

Kattie McCalister, 60, 2773 Cobblestone Court, Marianna, false swearing; submission of false voter information, perjury when not in an official proceeding.

Grant Rosborough, 47, 4343 Norton Still Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Starshone Thompson, 33, 852 Pelham Ave., Graceville, fugitive from justice.

Michael Wiley, 30, 121 McPhaul Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear.

Rachel Waldron, 25, 20799 SE Ray Ave., Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Roger Durbin, 52, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, hold for Bay County.

Gregory Malbon, 32, 1105 33rd St., Two Rivers, WI, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Gary Turner, 36, 4546 Bailey St., Graceville, failure to appear, violation of state probation, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent.

Kimberly Abrigo, 36, 1962 Blanks Lane, Sneads, grand theft, organized scheme to defraud.

Marcus Kelly, 42, 4304 South St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence), resisting with violence.

Colby Wilson, 36, 2451 Felix St., Alford, hold for Calhoun County.

Hector Diaz Espana, 30, 5800 University Boulevard, Jacksonville, driving under the influence.

Erin Batson, 25, 404 Hibiscus Circle, Midland City, AL, hold for Holmes County.

Cheyene Wright, 29, 4991 Highway 77, Graceville, domestic battery.

Kendrell Brown, 45, 2848 Leland Road, Marianna, petit theft-two counts, obstruct without violence, use/possess ID of another person without consent.

Alexandria Kreis, 32, 6171 Orange Plaza, Panama City, disorderly conduct.

Benjamin Brock, 29, 2131 Warren Court, Grand Ridge, hold for Gadsden County.

JAIL POPULATION: 206