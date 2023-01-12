Police roundup for Jan. 10-12

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 10-12:

Adolph Suton, 62, 5364 11th St., Malone, sale of methamphetamine.

Reginald Williams, 27, 5265 Pleasant St., Graceville, sale of methamphetamine.

Leah Duffy, 34, 2870 Knollerry Lane, Decatur, GA, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration).

Kellie Adkins, 34, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Aubrey Sheffield, 73, 2064 Raines Ave., Sneads, sexual battery (victim less than 12 years of age), lewd and lascivious molestation.

Nicholes Tindel, 38, 2921 Wynn St., Marianna, false identification given to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.

Samuel Whittington, 32, 8180 Bruce St., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Coulliette, 51, 1861 Destiny Lane, Marianna, disorderly intoxication.

Justin Ross, 30, 1851 Sharon Road, Graceville, battery (domestic).

Robert Powell, 43, 12427 NW Pea Ridge, Bristol, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Stephen Gay, 24, 2462 Felix St., Alford, violation of state probation.

Jeffrey Land, 33, 637 Apalachicola Ave., Alford, hold for Bay County.

Eustacia Allen, 38, 2624 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Jonathan Buckley, 37, 24919 NW Womble Road, Altha, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Jessica Perkins, 32, 7031 Bateau Road, Grand Ridge, child abuse.

Emma Ellis, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, hold for Bay County.

Laquinta Dixon, 40, 5993 Bevis Road, Bascom, hold for Bay County.

JAIL POPULATION: 193