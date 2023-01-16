Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 13-16.

Lawana Sharpe, 38, 5196 Deer Lane, Marianna, sexual misconduct-two counts, conspiracy to introduce contraband –two counts(tobacco/stimulant), unlawful compensation-67 counts, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.

Mercedes Pace, 34, 7872 Seminole St., Sneads, disorderly intoxication.

Michael Gordon, 33, 81 Cactus Lane, Jesup, GA, violation of state probation.

Jason Baker, 44, 2927B Hannah St., Marianna, resisting an officer without violence.

James Carswell, 41, 1198 Sanders Ave. (Apt. 25), Graceville, sexual battery by a a person in custodial authority-two counts, lewd/lascivious molestation by person over 18, victim less than 12-two counts.

Tanya Gandee, 41, failure to appear.

Cassie Parrish, 32, 555 McPherson Drive, Alford, violation of state probation.

Taylor Moody, 31, 20929 Annie Grantham Road, Altha, controlled substance without prescription-three counts (Clonazepam, Xanax, Adderall).

Timothy Gibbs, 41, 3025 Church Hill Drive, Boynton Beach, driving while license suspended or revoked-with knowledge.

Anthony Burdeshaw, 44, 2015 Hanover Court, Tallahassee, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without prescription (Hyrocodone), possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 194