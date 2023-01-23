Police roundup for Jan. 20-23

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 20-23:

James Jones, 55, transient, Marianna, petit theft.

Destiny Bryan, 30, 2076 Sandridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Jones, 39, 37 San Jose Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

Oma McCrae, 48, 3106 West 35th St., Tampa, trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in Para-Fluorofentanyl.

Rudy Caretto, 22, 567 North Lakeshore Drive, Panama City, resisting without violence.

Andrea Lewis, 39, 4201 Plainview Road, Marianna, resisting with violence.

Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, 2103 Holley Timber Road, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired driver’s license-more than six months.

Dustin Bateman, 36, 1801 Kent Road, Chipley, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, failure to register motor vehicle, obstruct without violence.

Jason Prather, 20, 1729 Salem Drive, Chipley, driving under the influence, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property, giving false information or reports to police.

Gina Prevatt, 36, 6931 Burke St., Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levi Croft, 24, 2849 Stewart Ave., Marianna, expired driver’s license.

JAIL POPULATION: 181