Police roundup for Jan. 24-26

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 24-26:
Shanda Hill, 35, 2300 Sherman Ave., Panama City, failure to appear.
Mariah Merrill, 30, 261 Everitt, Panama City, felony battery.
Kimberly Jennings, 42, 5640 Highway 77, Graceville, aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jeremy Godwin, 39, 2159 Church St., Marianna, fugitive from justice.
Morgan Dennis, 37, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of parole.
Angela Byrd-Martin, 47, 4486 Pilcher Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Mark McGill, 24, 17460 NW Gullford, Blountstown, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Christopher Morgan, 44, 4155 Howard Circle, Marianna, domestic violence by strangulation.
DiQuan Long, 27, 2301 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, trespass occupied structure.
Deondras Kenner, 34, 11908 Ferndale St., Fountain, failure to appear.
Arthur Kelly, 40, 2631 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, failure to appear.
Gregory Moore, age not provided, 22121 State Road 20 East, Tallahassee, domestic battery by strangulation.
Allie Leih, age not provided, 2201 Vintage Lane, Sneads, violation of PTI.
William Glass, 41, 2417 Phillips Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Timothy Burnett, 51, 5203 Mt. Tabor Road, Greenwood, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling - unarmed, petit theft.
Paul Orr, 56, 18 Mace Manor, Jackson, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked-with knowledge.
Leslie Prescott, 35, 5800 Highway 77, Graceville, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 189