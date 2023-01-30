Police roundup for Jan. 27-30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 27-30:
Kevin Kuntzman, 40, 2158 Roark Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Joseph Greenwood, 30, 2015 Border Ave., Grand Ridge, fugitive from justice.
Steven Carter, 64, 507 4th St., Chipley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wendall Cooper, 60, 4296 Century Road, Greenwood, hold for Gadsden County.
Demond Reed, 48, 1109 12th Ave., Graceville, hold for Holmes County.
Mathew Martin, 31, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, battery-domestic, resisting arrest without violence.
Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, 1006 1st Ave., Allabaster, AL, no driver’s license.
Norris Adkins, 29, 3879 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, battery-domestic.
Naneita Millwood, 47, 4576 Dunaway Road, Bascom, felony battery.
Shandra Holland, 38, 4532 Clearwater Lane, Marianna, battery-domestic.
Quinton Jackson, 39, 2934 New Hope Road, Marianna, violation of probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 184