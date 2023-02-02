The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 31-Feb.2:
Colby Wilson, 36, 2451 Felix St., Alford, hold for Calhoun County, obstruct an officer without violence.
Devon Toole, 29, 564 McDuff Drive, Alford, resist arrest without violence, hold for Bay County.
Davis Alday, 41, 725 Brown St., Chipley, battery-domestic, resist without violence.
Elder Martinez-Tamayo, 29, 836 SW 6th St., Miami, criminal damage/mischief to property-more than $1,000, resisting arrest.
Quenn Pearson, 31, 2087 Morgan Loop, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Alycia Martin, 19, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, petit theft-above $100, below $750.
People are also reading…
Lori Payne, 44, 1198 Sanders Ave., Graceville, aggravated battery-three counts, criminal mischief-$1,000 or more (city police vehicle).
John West, 47, 19369 NE JW Alexander Road, Altha, non child support.
Harold Meeks, 59, 5184A 13th Ave., Malone, fugitive from justice.
Willie White, 30, 2926A Hannah St., Marianna, no driver’s license.
Markus Merrill, 37, 958 11th Ave., Graceville, violation of probation.
Carl Radu, 22, 2163 Pike Pond Road, Alford, failure to appear.
John Aagan, 35, 22384 Mooney Lane, Andalusia, AL, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure,peti t theft-more than $100, less than $750.
Paul Foster, 41, 5277 Brown St., Graceville, violation of state probation.
Jose Sanchez-Garcia, 16992 Bobcat Trail 3, Cypress, Texas, driving without a license.
Robert Caulton, 28, 4306 Sims St., Columbus, GA, possession of concealed firearm.
JAIL POPULATION: 192