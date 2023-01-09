Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-9:

James Burns, 53, 14830 NW Marcus B Lane, Altha, sexual battery (victim less than 12 years of age), lewd and lascivious molestation.

Ronald Witzman, 49, 7549 Gemini Loop, Sneads, hold for Bay County.

Lance Sellers, 30, 4952 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle.

Anthony Hall, 39, 4435 Hollyhill Drive, Marianna, violate injunction for protection against domestic.

Felipe Vasconcelos, 20, 11863 Atlantis Circle, Boca Raton, no driver’s license.

Ineshia Sharpe, 32, 3286 Valley Oaks Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation, felony petit theft.

Lamar Washington, 53, 4083 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.

Saprina Davis, 41, 15924 SE Johnson St., Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County.

Christin Graham, 32, 304 Marquis Drive, Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, attaching tag not assigned, no vehicle registration.

Steven Webster, 56, 3330 Highate Hills, Duluth, GA, failure to appear.

Hope Monsalvatge, 35, 2331 Westwood Drive, Alford, battery - domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

Brian Bradford, 26, 2331 Westwood Drive, Alford, battery - domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

Sean Raynes, 36, 701 SE 9th St., Cape Coral, hold for Lee County.

Terrance Hannah, 40, burglary of dwelling, petit theft.

Mariah Dawkins, 24, 3045 Henderson Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Bradley Beck, 40, 123 Satellite Road, Graceville, grand theft motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property.

Precious Hall, 32, 23381 NE County Road 286, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Autumn Bramlett, 41, 2149 Butler Fairy Road, Bainbridge, GA, fugitive from justice.

Hugo Carballeira, 53, 3490 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Clayton Hicks, 25, 1149 McCoy Road, Cottonwood, AL, unlawful compensation (25 counts), unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners (five counts).

JAIL POPULATION: 194