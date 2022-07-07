Police roundup for July 1-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1-7:

Charles Parsons, 44, 7919 Dalemberte St., Sneads, burglary of unoccupied structure - two counts, grand theft, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of certain drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Jordan, 62, 202 Morgan St., Dothan, AL, burglar of a conveyance, petit theft.

Travis Hope, 43, 793 Brown St., Chipley, burglary of unoccupied structure, fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft, criminal mischief.

Curtis Jackson, 57, 3565 Sink Creek Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Wu Ming, 33, 4484 Buter Ave., Marianna, failure to maintain liability insurance.

Briana Manning, 27, 4168 Myles St., Marianna, failure to appear - two counts, violation of conditional release.

Justin Fowler, 38, 4494 Piano Road, Graceville, battery, criminal mischief.

Timothy Youngman, 39, 165 Martin Road, Marianna, dealing in stolen property.

Lynze Bramlet, 39, 2776 Barwick Drive, Marianna, grand theft motor vehicle, giving false name to law enforcement officer.

Tonya Curry, 51, 5370 Florida St., Graceville, hold for Okaloosa County.

Fredrick Glover, 58, 3875 Highway 69, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to BAL test.

Jamel Johnson, 23, 33390 Lumpkin Road, Columbia, GA, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, giving false name to law enforcement officer, hold for Bay County.

Dalvin Barnes, 21, 1999 Hope School Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Donald Kemp, 51, 1109 South Bel St., Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Emma Ellis, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence.

RC Wlicox, 57, 2045 Green Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Shem Sherrod, 32, transient, trespassing after warning.

Jasmine Sorey, 26, 4469 Russ Road, Cottondale, battery - domestic violence.

Utriskell Brown, 49, 4415 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, battery - domestic violence.

Larry Carter Jr., 45, 2914 Maridale Road, Marianna, grand theft motor vehicle, burglary of structure, criminal mischief over $1,000, fugitive from justice (Kentucky Department of Corrections).

Jennifer Bradley, 37, 1823 Gatewood Road, Deltona, introduction of contraband to state facility.

Travis Allen, 39, 10135 NW Ramsey Road, Bristol, failure to appear (grand theft), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (amphetamines), hold for Calhoun County.

Landon Hayman, 18, 1212 Ethlyn Road, Panama City, assault.

Luis Ortiz, 37, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, escape from program.

Clauzell Craig, 47, 5525 Anderson Road, Ft. Worth, TX, violation of state probation.

Christopher Williams, 36, 621 Rays Place, Chipley, non-payment of child support.

William Howell, 63, 2036 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, driving under the influence.

Ervin Mathis, 61, 1208 Tanglewood Road, Sneads, resisting an officer without violence.

Mary Simmons, 47, 2954 Penn Ave., Marianna, felony retail theft - two counts.

Cepero Ramirez, 36, 8110 North Rome Ave., Tampa, driving without possession of a valid driver’s license.

Sazonna Blount, 24, 4429 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, hold for Washington County, violation of state probation.

Amy Baker, 50, 5523 Browntown Road, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.

Joshua Phillips, 38, 5459 Hummingbird Road, Bascom, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Leon County, hold for Bay County.

Bryan Thomas, 34, 4276 2nd Ave., Marianna, dealing in stolen property, possession of methamphetamine.

Albert Brincefield, 41, 548 East Bradford Road, Tallahassee, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.

Shabreka Woullard, 22, 2370 Mayo Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Daizha Bryant, 23, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), violation of conditional release (burglary of a structure).

Richard Bracewell, 57, 7155 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Logan Goad, 34, 4388 Florence Drive, Marianna, trespassing on construction site, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance.

Linda Proctor, 40, 2175 Highway 71, Marianna, failure to appear (violation of state probation - possession methamphetamine).

Leonard Valdes, 39, 5752 Tropical Lane, Greenwood, failure to register as sex offender (employment change).

JAIL POPULATION: 211