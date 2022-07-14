Police roundup for July 12-14

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 12-14:
Anastasia Gilley, 18, 3119 Mill Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery—domestic violence).
Jacob McMurphy, 23, 4135 Lafayette St., Marianna, hold for Lake County.
Stephano Rodriguez, 31, 1102 8th Ave., Graceville, fugitive from justice (Brighton County, CO).
Carl Burroughs, 36, 5575 Fort Road, Greenwood, sentenced to 30 days in county jail.
Charles Hartford, 29, 1318 Fairview Road, Panama City, resisting with violence, battery on law enforcement officer.
Richard Barfield, 41, 2045 3rd Ave. (Apt. 113), Sneads, trespassing.
William Truax III, 38, 22295 NW Lake McKenzie Boulevard, Altha, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Taylor Edge, 30, 113 Middle Run Drive, Sneads, domestic battery by strangulation.
Kenneth Godfrey, 55, 4058 Carefree Road, Sneads, non-payment of child support.
Nakisa Cromer, 44, 214 Hawthorne Ave., Newark, NJ, grand theft of motor vehicle, driving with no driver’s license, criminal mischief—greater than $1,000.
JAIL POPULATION: 209