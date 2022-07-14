 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police roundup for July 12-14

  • Updated
  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 12-14:

Anastasia Gilley, 18, 3119 Mill Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery—domestic violence).

Jacob McMurphy, 23, 4135 Lafayette St., Marianna, hold for Lake County.

Stephano Rodriguez, 31, 1102 8th Ave., Graceville, fugitive from justice (Brighton County, CO).

Carl Burroughs, 36, 5575 Fort Road, Greenwood, sentenced to 30 days in county jail.

Charles Hartford, 29, 1318 Fairview Road, Panama City, resisting with violence, battery on law enforcement officer.

Richard Barfield, 41, 2045 3rd Ave. (Apt. 113), Sneads, trespassing.

William Truax III, 38, 22295 NW Lake McKenzie Boulevard, Altha, lewd and lascivious molestation.

People are also reading…

Taylor Edge, 30, 113 Middle Run Drive, Sneads, domestic battery by strangulation.

Kenneth Godfrey, 55, 4058 Carefree Road, Sneads, non-payment of child support.

Nakisa Cromer, 44, 214 Hawthorne Ave., Newark, NJ, grand theft of motor vehicle, driving with no driver’s license, criminal mischief—greater than $1,000.

JAIL POPULATION: 209

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for July 1-7

Police roundup for July 1-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1-7:

Police roundup for June 25-30

Police roundup for June 25-30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 25-30:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert