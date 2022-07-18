Police roundup for July 14-18

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 14-18:

Tyrone Godfrey, 36, 4066 Carefree Road, Sneads, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, prowling, possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Johnson, 36, 225 E River Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear (giving false name to law enforcement officer).

Joseph Sheffield, 40, 2056 Desota Ave., Sneads, child support matter, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trent Harrision, 24, 1945 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, battery.

Bryant Scott, 54, 2445 Standland Road, Cottondale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.

Carvell Curry, 38, 2922 Milton Ave., Marianna, driving while license suspended, violation of state probation.

Matthew Burkett, 35, 160004 Kathy Lane, Youngstown, failure to appear (battery - domestic), grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Derrick Daniels, 26, 1001 West Maxwell St., Pensacola, aggravated assault with firearm without intent to kill, felony battery, felon in possession of firearm, commission of felony while armed with firearm.

Darryl Owens, 50, 1963 Barrannie Lane, Sneads, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kenneth Meuten, 27, 1441 Henry St., Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of cannabis - more than 20 grams.

Gerelle White, 34, 510 Thunderbird Road, Dothan, AL, battery on law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, resisting officer, hold for Houston County, AL.

Dina Makkonnen, 35, transient, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Kirksey, 33, 4291 Allen St., Greenwood, felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine (24 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false name to law enforcement, carrying concealed weapon without permit.

James Williams, 35, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Antjuan Watford, 19, 4076 McCrary Drive, Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on pregnant victim, criminal mischief (less than $200).

William Smith, 63, 3149 College St., Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle, destroying evidence.

JAIL POPULATION: 208