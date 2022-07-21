Police roundup for July 19-21

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 19-21:
Corbin Burton, 36, 224 Ragland Way, Bowling Green, KY, fugitive from justice.
Donal Jeffers, 26, 5793 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, grand theft.
Chandra Ison, 43, 2485 Cile Lane, Marianna, fugitive from justice (AZ).
Christopher Carter, 40, 3050 Sapp Road, Cottondale, aggravated assault (domestic violence).
Alan Royal, 58, 171 Liberty Manor Circle, Port St. Joe, violation of injunction for protection.
Anthony Powell, 33, 1376 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration).
People are also reading…
Gary Turner, 36, 4843 Glendale Circle, Marianna, fraudulent use of credit card.
Lamarious Powell, 22, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, trespass occupied structure or conveyance.
Timothy Brown, 43, 3380 Plantation Circle, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Mustafizur Siraji, 32, 3654 Overlook Drive, Tallahassee, violation of county probation.
Lori Perez, 52, 1990 Section Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked.
JAIL POPULATION: 203