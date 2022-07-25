Police roundup for July 22-25

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 22-25:
Kurtis Lohman, 20, 503 West Montana Ave., Bonifay, battery (domestic).
Kelli Slater, 39, 4836 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, violation of court order.
Denzell Singleton, 28, 21412 NW 75th Ave., Alachua, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Au’shea Williams, 31, 401 Ivy St., Palatka, violation of state probation, hold for Escambia County.
Danny Pelham, 58, 856 Pelham Ave., Graceville, failure to appear, violation of conditional release.
Tegrin Rowe, 52, 15440 Elaine Lane, Covington, LA, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.
Christopher Duett, 36, 855 Highway 71, Marianna, hold for Bay County.
James Deese, 20, 4759 Loop Hill Road, Marianna, fugitive from justice.
Lilton Glover, 64, 5787 Klondike Road, Bascom, uttering forged bills—13 counts, grand theft, burglary of dwelling.
Desmond Martin, 44, 3070 Carters Mill Road (Apt. D12), Marianna, non-payment of child support, resisting arrest without violence.
Angela Moser, 36, in transit, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Underwood, 59, 5291 Dothan St., Campbellton, failure to appear.
John Munson, 78, 2020 Scott St., Hollywood, violation of state probation.
Jason Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, non-payment of child support, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Javersse Malcolm, 30, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, hold for another agency.
William Taff, 27, 3022 Clearmont Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 198