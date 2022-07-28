Police roundup for July 26-28

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 26-28:

Joshua Adkins, 35, 7927 Beauchamp Lane, Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chakesha Dixon, 29, 4229 Village Court, Marianna, false report of a crime.

Charles Nowell, 38, 4305 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, violation of county probation.

Brittany Wilson, 28, 512E Plain St., Donalsonville, GA, violation of state probation.

Lakeesha Godwin, 32, 4176 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended - habitual, violation of state probation.

Lee Heatrice, 40, 4350 Heatrice St., Marianna, violation of injunction.

Dustin Russell, 25, 3720 Bull Run Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Darnell McInnis, 22, 2824A Rockwell St., Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license), interference with child custody, giving false name to law enforcement office.

Dominic Goodwin, 41, 1967 Ham Pond Road (Lot C), Sneads, violation of state probation.

Faith Curry, 22, 5490 College Drive, Graceville, battery (domestic violence), resisting officer without violence, introduction of contraband to county detention facility.

Eric Johnson, 40, 1093 Culvert Road, Graceville, possession of methamphetamine, failure to register motor vehicle.

Keyshondro Francis, 33, 5736 Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of court order.

Christian Hendrickson, 32, 2423 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment.

Bruce Griffin Jr., 27, 3921 Barbara Terrace, St. Augustine, battery on a facility staff.

JAIL POPULATION: 199