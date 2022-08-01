Police roundup for July 29-Aug. 1

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 29-Aug. 1:

Mark Douglas, 40, 12501 Beverly Jeffries Highway, Citronelle, AL, violation of state probation.

Faith Travis, 20, 5470 Pearl St., Graceville, lewd and lascivious molestation on victim between 12-16 years old.

Contisha Lovett, 39, 5192 Oakland Circle, Greenwood, public assistance fraud, grand theft.

Clinton Cain, 28, 2977 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of conditional release (disorderly conduct).

William Wagner, 53, 3020 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Nathan Brown, 40, 12327 Highway 77, Southport, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Allonte Bellamy, 29, 852 Pelham Ave., Graceville, violation of state probation, hold for Washington County.

Tristin Miller, 21, 2755A Freeman Road, Alford, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cleitus Smith, 33, 4092 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, aggravated abuse or neglect of disabled adult.

Michael Kirby, 25, 2751 Foster Ridge Road, Atlanta, GA, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of firearm while intoxicated, open carry of a firearm.

Brandon Pelham, 30, 95512th Ave., Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 192