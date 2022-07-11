Police roundup for July 8-11

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 8-11:

Joshua Green, 21, 508 Jenning Ave., Springfield, possession of concealed firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Ventura Brown, 33, 5950 Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Jacky Davis, 54, 3388 Highway 2, Bonifay, violation of state probation.

Keith Ferrell, 28, 4929 Bluegill Way, Vernon, violation of state probation.

Elijah Bronsfield, 33, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Glenn Lovett, 63, 2064 State Road 73 South, Marianna, failure to register as sexual offender.

Alaina Phillips, 34, 7787 Sue-Ellen St., Sneads, failure to appear (battery causing bodily harm).

Trayvon Johnson, 22, 564 Jasmine Way South, St. Petersburg, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly, violation of state probation.

Joseph Jeter, 41, 5945 Neals Landing Road, Bascom, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly, failure to register motor vehicle.

David Warden, 18, 2089 State Road 73, Marianna, sentenced to 10 days in county jail.

Justin Fowler, 38, 4494 Piano Road, Graceville, aggravated battery, felony battery.

Greggory Basford, 41, 1887 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, hold for Wakulla County.

Israel Milline, 48, 131 Nathans Lane, Bainbridge, GA, hold for Leon County.

Nichole Collins, 45, 4426 Bates Road, Greenwood, possession of marijuana (more than 20 grams), possession of counterfeit license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, attaching tag not assigned, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child, unlicensed carry of concealed weapon.

Bruce Smith, 49, 7997 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, failure to appear (battery).

Rhonda McGriff, 35, 2825 Rockwell Road, Marianna, assault (domestic violence).

James Chase, 62, 4878 Highway 71, Greenwood, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Brooke Dunn, 24, 6811 Corinth Drive, Pasadena, TX, possession of prescription medication without valid prescription.

JAIL POPULATION: 213