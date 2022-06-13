Police roundup for June 10-13

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 10-13:

Joel Lollie, 48, 2400 Dellwood Cypress Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Washington County.

Robert Betancourt, 44, 4337 Wilton St., Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Jose Pride, 40, 5209 Willis Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic violence).

Devin Hires, 26, 2837 Wynn St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, violation of state probation.

Morris White, 30, 12435 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, AL, violation of state probation.

Brandy Phillmon, 32, 7257 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.

Samy Gad, 29, 2828 Barnes St., Marianna, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, resisting officer without violence.

Kayla Morgan, 27, 5123 19th St., Bradenton, fleeing and attempting to elude, child abuse, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence.

Brandon Eastlick, 29, 2686B North St., Cottondale, reckless driving.

Dawn Kirkman, 41, 611 Pinto Drive, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (tag attached not assigned).

Ladarian Brown, 24, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, shoot/throw missile into dwelling/vehicle/building (two counts).

Jashon Rhynes, 21, 4270 Century Road, Greenwood, flee/attempt to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Anthony Dault, 31, 2432 Caverns Road, Marianna, trespass property other than structure or conveyance.

Jacquelyn Dawson, 55, 19368 SE V.L. Grant Road, Blountstown, petit theft.

David Fuss, 66, 6 Ridge Trail, Ormond Beach, disorderly conduct.

JAIL POPULATION: 220