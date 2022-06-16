 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police roundup for June 14-16

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 14-16:

Gavin Wilson, 31, 119 Geneva Drive, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked).

Travis Harvey, 38, 53 Greys Place Drive, Crawfordville, battery (domestic violence), child abuse.

Mariah Dawkins, 24, 3045 Henderson Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Stephon Johnson, 24, 4210 Cedar St., Marianna, organized scheme to defraud, petit theft (three counts).

Jaquon Weston, 24, 2786 Cobblestone Court, Marianna, battery by strangulation (domestic violence).

Rebecca Warden, 48, 2087 Highway 73, Marianna, petit theft-retail.

Tatyanna James, 23, 17762 NE Charles Johns St., Blountstown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.

Reginald Williams Jr., 26, 2203 Bethune Court, Cottondale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (two counts).

Thomas Bryant III, 22, 2725 Ben Lane, Alford, hold for Leon County.

William Nichols, 31, 2240 Fairview Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support, hold for Leon County.

John Green, 20, 12262 NW Freeman Road, Bristol, violation of state probation, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Timothy Conroy, 52, 4089 Whispering Pine Circle, Greenwood, violation of injunction against domestic violence.

JAIL POPULATION: 220

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
