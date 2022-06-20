Police roundup for June 17-20

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 17-20:

Ray Hansford Jr., 60, 897 Bartlett Road, Marianna, felon in possession of firearm or ammunition, failure to register as a sex offender (four counts), failure to report address change as a sex offender.

Erin Mitchell, 34, 7674 Edna Lane, Sneads, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia).

Taylor Allen, 43, 6855 Florida St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Brandon Hargrove, 20, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, aggravated battery.

Dayhlaina Lucka, 25, 80 Carlene Lane, Quincy, aggravated battery with deadly weapon (domestic violence).

Shantel Purvis, 34, 5860 Old Spanish Trail, Marianna, aiding escape.

Stephen Griffey, 31, 2878 Flamingo Lane, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

William McAlpin, 48, 1727 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, battery (domestic violence).

Dawson Farmer, 19, 2195 McDaniel Trail, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.

Joseph Mitchell, 58, 4991 State Road 71, Graceville, violation of county probation.

Travis Holden, 47, 2823 Borden St., Marianna, non-payment of child support.

John Hurst, 19, 7080 Gilley Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (petit theft).

Brandon Sellers, 28, 5065 Willis Road, Marianna, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tag attached not assigned, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Jason Fonsen, 42, 4388 Florence Drive, Marianna, violation of conditional release, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance).

Jermaine Riley, 32, 4465 Fairfax Road, Marianna, hold for Bay County.

Kala Thompson, 28, 4018 Bright Prospect Road, Marianna, petit theft - retail.

Rickey Lambert, 68, 7218 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.

Adam Grice, 46, 905 North Gadsden St., Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Tucker, 42, 5605 Dozier Road, Greenwood, non-payment of child support.

JAIL POPULATION: 218