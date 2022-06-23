Police roundup for June 21-23

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 21-23:
Matthew Sawyer, 42, 18001 Park Place, Fountain, hold for Bay County.
Cindy Parker, 63, 4291 Oak St., Marianna, retail theft.
Carol McCormick, 63, 6047 Mellow Trail, Cypress, aggravated battery.
Rodell Pete Jr., 33, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, failure to appear - two counts (petit theft, trespass/resisting officer without violence).
Caleb Ben-Yahudah, 70, no address provided, driving without a valid driver’s license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to identify.
Jesse McDaniel, 40, 4186 Peanut Road, Cottondale, hold for Hillsborough County.
Jackie Cox, 58, 616 McArthur Circle, Alford, hold for Bay County.
Washington Williams, 40, 4711 Highway 162, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Gary Hatcher, 41, 5286 Woodgate Way, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Gwendolyn Milton, 68, 3023 R.G. Paradise Loop, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Leroy Venisee, 56, 4184 Imperial Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 219