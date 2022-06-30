Police roundup for June 25-30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 25-30:

Dezaray Robinson, 21, 318 Finnuff Road, Chattahoochee, hold for Bay County.

Jarrod Hatcher, 40, 128 ACI Drive, Sneads, driving under the influence and damage to property.

Andrica Barns,36, 2481 Carpenter Cemetery Road, Grand Ridge, tampering with witness, victim or informant, resisting an officer without violence.

Vincent Davis, 32, 1969c South Ham Pond Road, Sneads, battery by strangulation, criminal mischief, hold for Gadsden County.

John Cooper, 44, 3425 Maplewood Court, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Daman Leigh, 43, 3034 Jefferson St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Robinson, 24, 1099 State Road 73, Marianna, battery.

Tristan Robinson, 23, 1099 State Road 73, Marianna, battery.

Jantz Johnson, 37, 4367 Kent Drive, Marianna, no valid driver’s license, fleeing and eluding.

Kaydeen Whitmore-Green, 37, 1227 Benoist Farm Road, West Palm Beach, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Todd Herring, 45, 2036 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Holmes County, fugitive from justice - two counts (Seminole County, GA, Alabama DOC).

Spencer Holden, 21, 5877 Blocker Road, Marianna, petit theft.

Harmon Perkins, 54, 4576 Dunaway Road, Bascom, driving while license suspended or revoked, child support.

Duke Byers, 55, 14961 SE 85th Lane, Silver Springs, violation of injunction.

Rhonda Culpepper, 52, 3262 North County Road 21, Ozark, AL, violation of state probation.

Brice Moberly, 30, 948 Fayette Drive, Alford, hold for Escambia County.

William Cox, 39, 5117 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic violence).

Tommy Jackson, 31, 20818 Church St., Marianna, grand theft motor vehicle.

Alice Kuster, 35, 6550 Slocomb Road, Grand Ridge, burglary of unoccupied structure.

Bryant Peters, 53, 342 South St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL, uttering a forged instrument.

Patrick Hunt, 33, 4388 Florence Drive, Marianna, non child support.

Richard Peeler, 57, 5379 Highway 2, Bascom, fugitive from justice (Seminole County, GA).

Brittany Hileman, 32, 6119 McArthur Circle, Alford, violation of state probation, hold for Bay County.

Julie Keene, 29, 1711 Delta Lane, Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon - two counts.

JAIL POPULATION: 203