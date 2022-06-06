Police roundup for June 3-6

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest reporting periods from June 3-6:

Edin Martinez, 22, 2717 Ormond Drive, Panama City, driving without driver’s license.

Michael Hall, 28, 3256 Twin Ponds Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Tammy Dawson, 49, 1985A Hope School Drive, Marianna, hold for Bay County.

Timothy Smith, 46, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Christopher Prescott, 37, 856 Outback Lane, Graceville, assault (domestic violence).

Dewayne Lawrence, 40, 1981 Section Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.

West Weeks, 46, 2696 Choctaw Trail, 46, 2696 Choctaw Trail, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft).

Samuel Clay, 35, 6887 Walden Lane, Grand Ridge, non-payment of child support.

Douglas Buckner, 43, 3369 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, fugitive from justice (Colquitt County, Georgia).

Cody Redmon,18, 2364 Franklin Loop, Marianna, burglary of structure (unarmed), criminal mischief under $200, grand theft over $750 but less than $5,000.

Joshua White, 30, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, escape.

Zachary Baggett, 33, 1615 Wardell Ave., Marianna, escape.

Joshua Reagan, 34, 2484 Cile Lane, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Bay County.

Donielle Sellers, 29, 3326 West St., Cottondale, disorderly conduct, assault.

Christopher Smith Jr., 23, 2745 Henderson Road, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Brittany Jones, 25, 6311 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, petit theft (retail).

Shawnest Ivey, 40, 4663 Dudley Road, Marianna, armed trespass, criminal mischief over $200, less than $1,000.

Christopher Atkins, 39, 344 Holt Lane, Quincy, battery (domestic violence), violation of sex offender restrictions.

Shawn Carrier, 54, 1971 Highway 73, Marianna, breach of peace.

Ryan Bell, 31, 4681 Smokey Road, Graceville, battery by strangulation (domestic violence).

JAIL POPULATION: 226