Police roundup for June 7-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 7-9:

Tina Gilbert, 40, 2272B Obert Road, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.

David Summerall, 44, 2272B Obert Road, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.

Terri Butler, 37, 20245 NW Gadston Spivey Road, Altha, violation of state probation.

Jonathan Suggs, 30, 2935 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, flee/elude law enforcement officer, possession of a concealed firearm.

Anthony Hall, 32, 16105 SE Johnson St., Blountstown, failure to appear: Pretrial (possession of methamphetamine/possession of drug paraphernalia), violation of conditional release.

Jeremiah Alfes, 30, 7103 Turkey Run Lane, Grand Ridge, battery causing bodily harm (two counts), aggravated assault with deadly weapon (two counts), criminal mischief.

Robert Switzer, 39, 2978 NW Switzer Lane, Altha, violation of state probation.

Jeremy McCreary, 42, 260A Highway 73 South, Marianna, hold for another agency.

Matthew Aliffi, 44, 260 Highway 73, Marianna, hold for another agency, battery (domestic violence), resisting arrest without violence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Joel English, 32, 3223 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance, criminal mischief less than $200 (two counts), battery (domestic violence).

Kevin Watson, 41, 906 Morgan Ave., Quincy, felony DUI, driving while license permanently revoked.

Kristina Jones, 30, 7443 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge, tag attached not assigned, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendrell Brown, 44, 2848 Leland Road, Marianna, petit theft.

Tarance Ferguson, 33, 3123 Camp Road, Marianna, criminal mischief less than $200, assault (domestic violence), failure to register as sex offender.

JAIL POPULATION: 218