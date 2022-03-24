Police roundup for March 22-24

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 22-24:

Benny Strickland, 49, 4609 Circle Bar Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Shane Riddles, 44, 5564 Paddlewheel Drive, Milton, violation of county probation.

Dawn Herndon, 48, 8084 Joseph St., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, 2803 Penn Ave., Marianna, battery.

Ramiro Abelardo, 29, 16 Hedger St., DeFuniak Springs, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).

Tyrone Godfrey, 36, 4066 Carefree Road, Sneads, petit theft.

Javianna Davis, 18, 127 Shields Court, Dothan, AL, grand theft.

Jamie Owens, 30, 211 Wallace St., Opp, AL, grand theft, burglary of structure unarmed, burglary of conveyance unarmed, grand theft of motor vehicle, criminal mischief.

John Jeter, 69, 5837 Formosa Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Alicia Cooper, 37, 1949 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, violation of state probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer.

Corey Guilford, 32, 20509 NW JB Young Road, Altha, giving false name to law enforcement officer, hold for Calhoun County.

Tyshaun Griggs, 21, 707 South Range St., Dothan, AL, felony battery.

JAIL POPULATION:226