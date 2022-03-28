Police roundup for March 25-28

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 25-28:
Shanalee Couch, 37, 2752 Carter Circle, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Parris Bighens, 51, 105 Carmi Place, Headland, AL, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Danny Pelham, 57, 1037 Payne St., Graceville, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after warning.
Kathy Elmore, 42, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, violation of state probation, possession of controlled substance.
Jessica Entress, 43, 5490 College Drive, Graceville, possession of controlled substance.
Diane Greene, 45, 1951 Southeast 160th St., Morriston, introduction of contraband into a correctional institution, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams.
Elizabeth Rutledge, 60, 1070 Wildwood Lane, Graceville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chasen Pittman, 25, 2871 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, trespassing after warning.
Nikki Tate, 42, 1555 Shiloh Church Loop, Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
JAIL POPULATION: 224