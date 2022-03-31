Police roundup for March 29-31

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 29-31:

David Albright, 31, 1745 Virginia St., Alford, criminal mischief under $200, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Kathy Hamilton, 45, 763 Gilbert Drive, Chipley, trespass.

Woodruff Powell, 53, 2949 Park Street, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, attaching tag not assigned.

Madison Collins, 22, 3395 Riley Drive, Marianna, battery - domestic.

Jena Demaree, 35, 1342 Dipper Road, Marianna, battery - domestic.

Johnny Finch, 43, 3302 Lakeshore Drive, Chipley, hold for Bay County.

Mark Holladay, 60, 1610 Turner St., Clearwater, hold for Pinellas County.

Javarious McGriff, 22, 5179 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, hold for Bay County.

Mark Pridgeon, 52, 4044 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle.

Kenneth Bush, 35, 2864 Chipola St., Marianna, battery - domestic violence.

Freddie Wilson, 68, 2711 Glastdale St., Cottondale, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 224