Police roundup for May 10-12

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 10-12:

Russell Green, 34, 3786 State Road 69, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Roshawn Pringley, 28, 1505 West Tharp St., Tallahassee, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during felony, violation of state probation.

Logan Gruver, 28, 5759 Fort Road, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery on a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, open carry of firearm.

Tracey Stacy, 55, 18964 State Road 71 North, Blountstown, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Heather Bailey, 48, 4342 Norton Still Road, Marianna, failure to appear, worthless checks.

Jeromy Skipper, 31, 867 Rattlebox Road, Chipley, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.

Cody Coley, 25, 5161 5th Ave., Malone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Booth, 63, 1272 Mathis Drive, Sneads, aggravated assault without intent to kill, resisting arrest without violence.

Cleven Dixon, 56, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, petit theft.

Eduardo Armendariz, 31, 2532 Mona Ave., McAllen, TX, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm.

JAIL POPULATION: 234