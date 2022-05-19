Police roundup for May 17-19

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 17-19:

Daizha Bryant, 23, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, burglary of a structure - unarmed.

Gary Turner, 36, 4843 Glendale Circle, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft).

Kristopher Sadler, 37, 8000 Church St., Sneads, battery - domestic violence.

Judy Gibson, 43, 8141A Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, failure to appear (driving under the influence).

Daniel Smallwood, 48, 7 Autumn Woods Way, Crawfordville, felony petit theft.

Travis Harvey, 38, 53 Greys Place Drive, Crawfordville, violation of state probation.

Michael Lundgren, 28, 2942 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Charles Sessions, 45, 2620 North St., Cottondale, child abuse without great bodily harm.

Martha Hinson, 35, 2090 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, sentenced to 60 days county jail.

Veronica Johnson, 34, 12017 Fountain Park Ave., Fountain, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone without prescription.

Delaina Nanos, 36, 5040 Copperhead Lane, Bascom, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone and lisinopril without prescription.

Randall Pittman, 51, 4447 Jackson Road, Cottondale, trespass after warning.

Michael Carpinona, 69, 4283 Kimbell Road, Greenwood, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

JAIL POPULATION: 224