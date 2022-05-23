Police roundup for May 20-23

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 20-23:

Peter Wirt, 72, 5386 Brown St., Graceville, resisting officer without violence.

Carson Weeks, 36, 578 Coral Vine Road, Chipley, hold for Bay County.

Kentron Smith, 20, 10310 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, violation of state probation.

Kelly Baxter, 42, 2535 Parker Lane, Alford, criminal mischief, burglary of dwelling/petit theft, battery on law enforcement officer.

Temistocle Mieses, 41, 18930 NW 27th Ave. (Apt. 212), Miami Gardens, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while expired license for more than six months.

Paul Foster, 40, 5277 Brown St., Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance, hold for Washington County.

Nicholas Becerra, 52, 3626 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Keyshondro Francis, 33, 5736 Fort Road, Greenwood, order to show cause.

Sazonna Blount, 24, 2882 Borden St., Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Michael Holton, 49, 9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Pensacola, possession of methamphetamine.

Deonte Bellamy, 24, 852 Pelham St., Graceville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without permit, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition.

John Glover, 42, 6196 Pluto Trail, Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Kevin Myrick, 30, 4759 Meadowview Road, Marianna, failure to appear (criminal mischief).

Willie Pittman, 72, 4247 Jackson Road, Cottondale, assault on emergency medical care provider.

JAIL POPULATION: 223